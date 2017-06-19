Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Ex-Girlfriend Left Me Because I Had Nothing to Offer Her – Nigerian Footballer

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo has revealed how poverty made his former girlfriend leave him because she believed he had nothing to offer. Nigerian Footballer, Odion Ighalo has revealed how he struggled in life and what made him to be determined in making it. He took to Instagram to write about his life and love story. …

The post My Ex-Girlfriend Left Me Because I Had Nothing to Offer Her – Nigerian Footballer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.