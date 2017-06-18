'My ex-wife is running for her life' – Emeka Ike cries out

Information Nigeria

The divorce saga between actor, Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Emma has taken another twist. Emeka Ike believes she was blackmailed into leaving his house. Emeka Ike told Tofarati Ige of Sunday Scoop: “This matter with my ex-wife is not an important issue.



and more »