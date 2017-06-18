My Ex-Wife Is Running For Her Life – Emeka Ike

Another twist has been added to the divorce saga between actor, Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Emma. Emeka believes she was blackmailed into leaving his house. He told Sunday Scoop, “This matter with my ex-wife is not an important issue. There are more important things I’m concerned with right now and I wouldn’t want to …

The post My Ex-Wife Is Running For Her Life – Emeka Ike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

