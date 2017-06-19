Pages Navigation Menu

My Girlfriend Abandoned Me Because I Was Broke -Odion Ighalo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed that his High School girlfriend left him because he had noting to offer her. The player who joined Chinese team,  Changchun Yatai F.C from Watford in England, took to his Instagram page to share a motivating piece with his fans, urging them on their dreams as they would…

The post My Girlfriend Abandoned Me Because I Was Broke -Odion Ighalo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

