My husband has abandoned me, detained Sapele clinic patient cries out

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—Mrs Esther Osiebe, one of the women detained since December 2016 over her inability to pay medical bills, has been abandoned by her husband at the private clinic in Sapele, Delta State.

Speaking with Vanguard, Mrs. Esther Osiebe, 35, a food vendor from Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, said it was obvious her husband has abandoned her to her fate, as every attempt to reach him has failed.

She said: “My husband last visited me in January with a promise to return in few days time. But I have not set eyes on him since. His phone numbers are switched off and I have sent some of my family members to look for him, but no one seems to know his whereabouts.”

Although her husband has absconded, Esther said she did not blame him, knowing what he has gone through since she had the accident in December 2016.

Her words: “My husband is a petty trader and since I had this Okada accident, he has spent over N450,000, yet there is still over N660,000 to pay. I think that is why he ran away.

“I am appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his kind-hearted wife, Dame Edith Okowa, and other public-spirited individuals to come to our aid.

“Since Vanguard reported the issue, the clinic’s authorities have given us light and un-locked the door to the apartment we are kept in. But my leg, the one operated on, is swollen and bringing out pus and they have refused to treat me.”

Shola Adewuyi, 22, the other patient detained alongside Mrs Esther Osiebe, was reported to have started behaving strangely, a source at the hospital disclosed.

The source said Mrs. Adewuyi has fallen ill and was screaming, adding “she just started shaking in the evening and shouting and when the clinic noticed she was acting strangely, they treated her. Now she is a lot better,” the source who, craved anonymity, said.

However, Dr. Emmanuel Sagay, the Chief Medical Director, refused to confirm Shola’s strange behaviour.

He said: “I got a report that she was sick. When I sent one of the doctors to check on her, we found out her temperature was high, so we treated her.”

