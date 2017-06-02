My husband says I’m a witch, caused his downfall

A businesswoman, Mrs Mosurat Oseni, on Friday approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos seeking divorce of her 18-year-old marriage to Munirudeen Oseni saying her husband said she is a witch who caused his downfall.

Mosurat, 48, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, because her husband labelled her as a witch responsible for his predicament.

“My husband goes about telling whoever cares to listen that I am a witch and I was responsible for his low financial status.

“Most times, he comes to my shop wearing worn-out clothes to curse me and destroy my goods,” the mother of three alleged.

She further alleged that Munirudeen was an irresponsible husband and father.

According to her, since the inception of our marriage, I have been the one paying our house rent and the children school fees.

“Our first child is in the university and I am the one paying her fees.

“Six years ago, my husband packed out of the house to stay in Sango-Ota in Ogun, claiming Lagos State is expensive.

“He married another woman and abandoned us.

“After some months, he came back to Lagos to squat with friends in my area from where he comes to my shop to insult and curse me,” she said.

The petitioner said that her marriage had been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels.

She said that she had not been at peace because her husband always beat her on any provocation.

“My husband takes alcoholic drink a lot. He drinks to stupor after which he will vomit everywhere in the house.

“I have reported him to his family, but he refused to change,” she said.

The woman urged the court to terminate the marriage because she was no longer interested in it.

“Please, dissolve the marriage. I want to live to eat the fruit of my labour. In fact, the love I once have for him has faded,” she said.

Munirudeen, who was said to have been summoned, was however, not in court.

The court President, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, ordered the bailiff to summon him again to respond to the allegations on June 27.

The post My husband says I’m a witch, caused his downfall appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

