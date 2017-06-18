”My Job Is To Kill Anyone Who Attacks Our Gang, I Smoke Marijuana Well” – 11yr-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity Cult (Photos/Video)

Tony Rapu, medical practitioner and a Pastor of This Present House, a popular church in Lekki, Lagos – has shared a video footage of a young Nigerian boy identified as Shanawole, who was rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission.

The 11-year-old boy who says he belongs to Eiye confraternity and smokes marijuana well – revealed that if anyone messes with him or his group, it’s his job to kill the person/hack the person down. He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.

The young boy who also claimed to be robber – has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.

The post ”My Job Is To Kill Anyone Who Attacks Our Gang, I Smoke Marijuana Well” – 11yr-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity Cult (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

