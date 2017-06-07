My last meeting with Osotimehin – Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed shock over the death of the Executive Director of United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin. Ooni, who recalled his last meeting with the deceased, described Osotimehin as one of the greatest assets of Africa. A condolence message on Tuesday by Mr Moses Olafare, his Director […]

My last meeting with Osotimehin – Ooni of Ife

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

