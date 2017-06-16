My Proposed Plans For Biafra When It Is Achieved – Nnamdi Kanu

On June 1, 2017 when Family Writers Press media team led by Mazi Somto Okonkwo, the National leader of Family Writers had meeting with the ebullient leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (De Great) in his residence at Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, one of the key issues hinted on by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was his plans for every ethnic nation of Biafraland when Biafra is restored. This wonderful plan from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for all the ethnic nations which make up the Great Biafra is that there will be no ethnic group that will belong to Biafra by force. According to him during the meeting with Family Writers media team, he said verbatim that belonging to Great Biafra nation of his dream will be a thing of pride which all the ethnic nations must work hard in order to belong to, after all the Biafra territories’ exit from Nigeria federation.

In order to lay to rest the divide and rule deluded and heretical opinions from Nigerians of shame that Igbo ethnic group will then begin to colonize other ethnic nations of Biafraland when Biafra is restored, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said that his mandate with Chukwu Okike Abiama is that not even an inch of Biafraland from the plains of Idoma Land and Igala Land at northern axis of Biafra down to Bight of Biafra in Atlantic ocean in southern axis, from Ogoja hills down to Bakassi peninsula eastward axis to Igbanke in Edo state in western axis of Biafraland will be left as Biafraland exit Nigeria federation. According him, that is why anybody who is talking about restructuring of Nigeria is kidding because that is not the mandate of God. He also said that when the exit of Biafraland from Nigeria federation is completed, then come the composition of which ethnic nation is ready to be part of Biafra or ready to be on their own as another sovereign state?

It is on this note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (De Great) said that when all the territories of Biafraland as described above is carved out of Nigeria through a general referendum or outright demarcation of the Biafra map out of Nigeria, whichever way they want to play it, there will be an independent free and fair open referendum by every ethnic nation so that both their elites and commoners will have equal opportunity to decide whether they want to part of Great Biafra or not via internal referendum. Nnamdi Kanu said that the forceful annexation of a confiscated territories without the consent, approval and endorsement of Indigenous People as did by Britain in 1914 will never happen in Biafraland during the time of Biafra nation composition. No ethnic nation will be forced into Biafra because he is ready to approve as many countries as demanded in Biafraland if that should be the desire of the ethnic nations in Biafraland.





According to him, by this wonderful arrangement, ethnic nations such as Ijaw, Urhobo, Ogoni, Isoko, Efik, Ibibio, Annang, Idoma/Igede, Ogoja, Igala & Igbo will have different referendum within themselves to decide whether to stay with each other or not. He went ahead to say that as many ethnic nations as will agree through their internal referendum to be part of Great Biafra, will be ruling themselves as a nation state in Biafra, manage their resources according their choices, create as many provinces as they can manage with their internal generated resources, as there is no how resources from Ogoniland will be used to develop Igalaland or resources from Idomaland being used to develop Urhobo land. Every ethnic nation will have their government, parliament, judiciary, military, police (both national, provincial & county police) as their generating income can handle.

By this arrangement, Ijaw nation of Great Biafra will have absolute liberty to plan of their nation based on their tradition, religion, creed and affiliation with no external interferance from Ogoni or Igbo, so will Efik nation, Isoko nation, Idoma nation and Igbo nation have full liberty to plan their territory and their resources as it is best to them. When this arrangement is perfected, nobody will be fighting for the office of Biafra Prime Minister on selfish interest because there may be no much resources on center to loot.

