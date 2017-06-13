My TV Show is Coming out Soon – #BBNaija’s Miyonse

Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate Miyonse has revealed that there are plans for him to launch his own cooking show very soon. The former #BBNaija housemate has said that he cannot release more details as the parties he signed the contract with have not released an official statement. “My TV show is coming out soon. It […]

