My wife’s mother would say I should not kill her daughter with sex

“My children will never inherit my property either dead or alive if my wife divorces me,’’ a 39-year-old fruit seller, Amidu Olalere, told an Igando Customary Court on Friday in Lagos. According to Vanguard, Olalere said this while responding to a divorce suit filed by his wife, Adeola, for the dissolution of their 11-year-old marriage […]

The post My wife’s mother would say I should not kill her daughter with sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

