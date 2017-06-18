N-Power: 753,307 graduates apply in 5 days

The total number of graduate applicants in the N-Power job recruitment scheme as at June 18, is 753,307 thus exceeding the total number of both graduate and non-graduate applicants in 2016 by 2,307. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba, Delta, on Sunday describing the figure as landmark. He said that the figure for 2017 was generated barely five days after the application was opened on June 14, while the applications for the previous year were got during the two and half months it was opened.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

