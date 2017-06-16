N-Power Call Centre Numbers for Help

Are applying for any of the N-Power programmes and having challenges? Please call any of their call center lines/numbers below for help.

MTN

09060000445

09060000446

09060000447

09060000448

09060000449

09060000450

09060000451

09060000452

09060000453

09060000454

GLO

09055555960

09055555961

09055555962

09055555963

09055555964

09055555965

ETISALAT

09099998401

09099998402

09099998403

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

