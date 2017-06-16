N-Power: FG considers 7,500 graduates as tax officers

The Federal Government is to recruit 7,500 graduates as tax officers under its N-Power empowerment programme. Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, stated yesterday in Abuja during a media chat that the move was to shore up revenue collection amid dwindling oil receipts. Adeosun revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, was considering scaling up the 14 […]

