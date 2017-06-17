Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: FG to employ 300,000 unemployed youths

The Federal Government has announced that it is set to recruit 300,000 youths in the second batch of its N-Power social intervention and job creation programme. This information was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday in Isanlu-Isin community near Omu-Aran town in Kwara State. He enjoined the youths …

