N-Power Jobs: Nigeria Announces Plans To Recruit Another 300,000 Youths

The Federal Government has announced that it is set to recruit 300,000 youths in the second batch of its N-Power social intervention and job creation programme.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Isanlu-Isin community near Omu-Aran town in Kwara State.

Mr. Mohammed said the Federal Government would “reopen the N-POWER portal by next week to commence the process for the recruitment”.

The minister further urged the youths to take advantage of the recruitment exercise by completing the application process on line, adding than 200,000 people benefitted from the first batch of the programme.

He said at least 27,000 people had benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, while government had given 7,000 interest free loans to market men and women across the country.

The minister said the home grown school feeding programme of government had covered over 1.2 million pupils and that Kwara State would be on the team of the social intervention programme in September.

It is understood that the minister was in Isanlu-Isin to explore ways to develop the road leading to Owu Water Fall, located near the community.

The Water Fall, which is 120 metres above sea level, is credited to be the highest and most spectacular natural water fall in West Africa and a significant symbol of nature.

The minister recalled that he visited the Owu water fall in February, where he advocated Public-Private-Partnership for its development.

He said he was glad to hear that efforts had been made as far back as 2009 to develop the road leading to the fall.

Mr. Mohammed urged the community leader to make available to him documents relating to the contract to enable him move for quick execution of the project.

The post N-Power Jobs: Nigeria Announces Plans To Recruit Another 300,000 Youths appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

