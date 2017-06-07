N-Power: Osinbajo orders portal to be opened June 17

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed that online portal of the Federal Government’s job initiative, N-Power, be re-opened on June 17. This was disclosed by the Minister of State, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed on Tuesday in Abuja. Ahmed said the FG will ensure the programme accommodated more beneficiaries this year, while encouraging youths to […]

