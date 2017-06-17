Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power Portal: 290,000 graduates submit applications in three days

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

As a reflection of the state of economic quagmire in the country, no fewer than 290,000 graduates have successfully submitted their applications on the N-Power portal three days after it was opened. This was disclosed yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede, who gave the information during an […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

