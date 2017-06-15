N-Power Portal Now Open | Here’s How To Apply As 2017 Recruitment Ends On July 13

This is to inform the general public that the N-Power application portal has been on June 13th, 2017 for new intakes as earlier said by the Nigerian government.

The Federal Government N-Power programme application has officially started receiving online application forms from applicants across the country.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply below:

First visit npower.gov.ng and register by creating a username and password and then sign in.

Click through the various programmes and choose the one that suites you and then click on apply at the bottom of the page

Before you go on to apply, ensure you have a printout or accurate details of your Bank Verification Number (BVN) and a recent passport photograph​

Then click on “Apply for N-Power Volunteer Corps”​

Once you get on the application portal, you will be required to read the terms and conditions of the N-Power Programme and accept that all the information you will provide must be accurate

Carefully fill the application form and make sure to provide accurate information and documents to support your application.

Ensure to provide your own telephone number and email so that you can be reached directly

After submitting you will receive an acknowledgement email letter confirming the receipt of the application

Before you complete your application, you will be assessed on your knowledge of grammar, general knowledge, and for N-Power VAIDS, basic numerical concepts

After 48hours you will be notified by email and the registration portal whether you are eligible for the N-Power program, if you are unsuccessful you may apply again in subsequent programs

If you are successful you can proceed to the test page at the MY N-POWER PORTAL, you will be required to write two tests; a general skills test and program specific test

Depending on your program there may be a final interview before acceptance into the N-Power program, otherwise you will receive an email confirming your provisional acceptance into the N-Power program

You will have to confirm your acceptance to secure your place

Specific information and program details will now be sent to your email

If at any point you encounter a challenge in filling your form you can send an email to info@npower.gov.ng.

Also note that the ​N-Power ​application period ends on July 13th 2017.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates.

The portal which first went live on June 11, 2016 recorded over 400,000 successful registrations with over 35 million hits in just 36 hours.

In February, President Muhammadu Buhari requested appropriation of N157.75 billion in the 2017 budget for the N-Power scheme.

The post N-Power Portal Now Open | Here’s How To Apply As 2017 Recruitment Ends On July 13 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

