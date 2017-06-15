N-Power portal opens for recruitment of tax officers

The social empowerment programme of the federal government known as N-Power has commenced recruitment process of graduates across the country.

The programme which is expected to reduce unemployment will engage 300,000 graduates in teaching, agriculture, healthcare and tax collection.

A statement by the Secretary, JTB, M L Abubakar, said the programme is available for people within the age of 18-35 years and will cover a period of two years.

The desire to diversify the nation’s economy warranted the introduction of Community Tax Liason Officers (CTLOs) for the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), a new field of the programme meant to optimize government revenue at all level.

He however urged qualify graduates to visit the N-Power portal at http://portal.npower.gov.ng for prompt registration before it closes.

The post N-Power portal opens for recruitment of tax officers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

