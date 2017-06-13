Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-Power: Portal opens June 13 [See steps on how to apply‎]

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The N-Power portal ​will ​be reopened for registration 11:30 pm of Tuesday​ June 13, 2017​.​ The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates. ​The programme application is open to Hide quoted text all eligible Nigerians​ and that the process is completely […]

N-Power: Portal opens June 13 [See steps on how to apply‎]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.