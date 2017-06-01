Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power portal reopens 17 June, says Minister

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in N-power | 0 comments

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has advised youths to apply for the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP). Ahmed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday in Abuja that government would scale up the N-SIP to accommodate more beneficiaries. N-SIP is a federal government programme aimed at reducing poverty and improving livelihoods of vulnerable groups such as the unemployed youths, women and children.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

