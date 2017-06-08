N1.2bn Fraud: Revoke permission granted Bala Mohammed’s son, Shamsudeen to travel for hajj – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to revoke the permission it granted a son of former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Bala Mohammed, Shamsudeen Bala to travel for Umrah, lesser hajj. In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC faulted the permission granted Bala, adding […]

N1.2bn Fraud: Revoke permission granted Bala Mohammed’s son, Shamsudeen to travel for hajj – MURIC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

