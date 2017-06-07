N3.2bn Fraud: Court Rules Witness Can’t Give Evidence Against Kalu

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court Lagos, yesterday ruled that a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Romanus Madu is not competent to give opinion evidence in the ongoing trial of former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

Justice Idris, who gave the verdict while ruling on an objection raised by Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN) against the evidence of the witness, held that Madu cannot compare handwriting evidence on two different documents, and then give opinion on same.

The former governor, his commissioner for Finance, Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited are being tried before the court, by anti-graft agency on an amended 34 count charge of N3.2 billion fraud.

They were alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc,( now Heritage Bank), the defunct Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It would be recalled that during Monday’s proceedings, the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) while leading fourth witness, in evidence in chief tried to tender some documents relating to the case.

