N35.5m fraud : ICPC arraigned Former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kogi State, Zaccheaus Atte

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kogi State, Zaccheaus Atte, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission ( ICPC ) on eight counts bordering on financial fraud. The commission stated that Atte was culpable in an alleged N35.5m fraud, adding that the offence was contrary to Section 19 of the …

