N43million scam alert discovered in Abia State Polythenic

Authorities at the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has said that it has uncovered N43m scam by some students who obtained fake school fees receipts from a woman believed to be working for a lecturer in the school. The Acting Rector, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, who confirmed the development in Aba, said over 700 students were involved …

