Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N5bn fraud: Ortom lying against me to cover his nakedness, incompetence – Suswam

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suwam has accused his predecessor, Samuel Ortom of lying against him just to cover his nakedness and incompetence. Suswam was reacting to a recent statement credited to Ortom in the media where he alleged that the former had towards the end of his tenure as Governor of […]

N5bn fraud: Ortom lying against me to cover his nakedness, incompetence – Suswam

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.