Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice A. S. Umar of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday, admitted in evidence two documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, who is standing trial for alleged corruption. At the last sitting, June 14, […]

N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.