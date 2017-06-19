N600m fraud: Court admits evidence against ex-Naval boss, Jibrin

Justice A. S. Umar of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday, admitted in evidence two documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, who is standing trial for alleged corruption. At the last sitting, June 14, […]

