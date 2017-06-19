N9.79bn fraud: Court sends ex-Benue governor, Suswam to Kuje prison

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, and two of his former aides, to be remanded in Kuje Prisons, Abuja. Justice Gabriel Kolawole gave the verdict after the three defendants were arraigned on 32 counts of alleged diversion of a total sum of N9.79bn meant […]

