N90m fraud: Court remands retired Naval officer

A retired Navy Capt. Jerry Ogbonna, 63, who allegedly defrauded two banks of N90m, was on Monday remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of an Ikeja High Court ordered that Ogbonna should be remanded following his plea of not guilty to the two-count of obtaining money under …

