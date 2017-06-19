N931bn revenue gap destabilises electricity since 2015 – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
N931bn revenue gap destabilises electricity since 2015
Daily Trust
A power sector shortfall of N931bn accumulated since 2015 has compounded the power outage issue in Nigeria, industry statistics and experts have noted. This is as 24 power Generation Companies (GenCos) are yet to be paid N340bn in the electricity …
SWOT Analysis of Eligible Customer Declaration –Part 2
THE POWER SECTOR CHALLENGE
