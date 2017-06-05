NACA Mourns UNFPA Executive Director, Osotimehin’s Death

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has expressed sadness over the death of the former director general of the NACA and executive director, United Nations Population Fund (UHFPA), Prof Babatunde Osotimehin, who passed away in the early hours of yesterday.

Osotimehin, an illustrious academic was the first director general of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) until 2009 and a former minister for Health, Nigeria until March 2010.

In November 2010, he was appointed as the executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and became the organisation’s fourth executive director.

He also served as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and a former Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan from 1990 – 1994.

A statement signed by the director general, NACA, Dr Sani Aliyu noted, “ NACA is saddened by the death of a distinguished scholar, researcher and former director general of the agency, Prof Babatunde Osotimehin, who passed away early this morning in New York.

“During his period as DG NACA, he successfully transformed the organisation from a committee to a federal government agency,. He will be fondly remembered for his outstanding contributions to the HIV/AIDS response in Nigeria.

“As we mourn this huge loss to Nigeria, the management and staff of NACA and the entire HIV/AIDS advocates join the family in mourning a departed icon in the country.”

The post NACA Mourns UNFPA Executive Director, Osotimehin’s Death appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

