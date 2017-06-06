Pages Navigation Menu

NACABS Student In Court Over Forged Certificate.

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Samuel Aminu, a 28-year-old student of Nassarawa State College of Arts and Basic Studies (NACABS) is standing trial in a Jos Upper Area Court, over alleged certificate forgery. He committed the offence on November 11,2016. According to the prosecutor, Yakubu Audu, the accused had some deficiencies and was unable to graduate. “Since he could not …

