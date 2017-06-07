Nadal, Wawrinka through; Novak sent packing – SuperSport
Nadal, Wawrinka through; Novak sent packing
Rafael Nadal qualified for the French Open semifinals for the 10th time on Wednesday after compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta retired with injury while trailing 6-2, 2-0. Nadal will face title-holder Novak Djokovic for a place in the final if the world No …
