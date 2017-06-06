NAF Provides Free Medical Services To 400, 000 IDPs

By Sunday Isuwa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has provided free healthcare services to over 400,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-eastern States.

According to NAF the 400,000 victims of the Boko Haram terrorists were reached through its medical outreach programmes that began since 2015.

To this end, NAF, through its Medical Services Branch, recently organized a medical outreach programme for IDPs at the Mainok, Benishek and Jakana Camps in Borno State.

The programme, which held from 1 – 3 June 2017, according to the force, is one of the series of medical outreaches scheduled to hold at various IDP camps in the State during the Ramadan period.

“The outreach addressed various medical challenges confronting the IDPs in the 3 selected camps. In particular, the NAF medical team conducted eye tests and other tests to monitor vital signs of the IDPs at no cost to them. Subsequently, medicated eye glasses as well as preventive and curative drugs were given to the IDPs as necessary, all free of any costs.

Speaking during an interview, the Director of Humanitarian Services at Headquarters of the NAF, Air Commodore Harold Onyechi said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar is always interested in providing free medical care as part of its contributions to the welfare of IDPs all over the country. Furthermore, he expressed satisfaction in the huge turnout, which was an indication of the people’s appreciation of the gesture from the NAF. He also believed it was an acknowledgement of the value that the NAF was adding in providing the much needed medical succour to IDPs in the camps,” a statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA said.

The statement stated that a total of 3,075 IDPs from Benishek, Mainok and Jakana IDP Camps in Borno State benefited from the 3-day exercise making a total of over 400,000 to have benefited from the NAF medical outreach.

“The NAF has so far provided free healthcare to over 400,000 IDPs through its medical outreach programmes since inception in 2015,” the statement added.

It would be recalled that the NAF is also currently operating 2 emergency hospitals at Dalori and Bama IDP camps.

