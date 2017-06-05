NAF trains special squad for Base security

The Nigerian AirForce (NAF), on Monday in Kaduna flagged-off a six weeks training for 300 personnel selected to form the nucleus of its base protection special squad.

The Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, Kaduna, AVM Christopher Okoye said the personnel would protect air bases and facilities across the country.

Christopher said the personnel would undergo a special short term training, designed to develop their capacity “for Air Force Protection in a complex air ground environment.

“As you are aware, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar is investing large resources in procuring air assets and upgrading NAF bases across the country.

“This worthy development requires accelerating the training of personnel to man the assets and facilities.

“In this regard, you were carefully selected to form the nucleus that will train additional personnel for the NAF.”

He implored the personnel to take full advantage of the course by giving a good account of themselves.

According to him, the NAF high command has upgraded training facilities and would build living quarters for the trainees.

The commandant said that the the special course, expected to last for six weeks, would run with the regular Basic Regiment Airmen course.

“This course is unique as the graduates will form the foundation training team for Regiment Speciality.

“To our most valued training partner, the BMATT team, the NAF considers this collaboration necessary in developing a robust pool of regiment personnel within the shortest possible time.”

He expressed unalloyed loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief, and pledged that the NAF “remain committed to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

