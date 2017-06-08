NAFDAC alerts security operatives of fake recruitment websites

NAFDAC says it has drawn the attention of security operatives to the activities of scammers using the name of the agency to defraud Nigerians in the name of recruitment.

The NAFDAC spokesperson, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Jimoh explained that the agency’s attention was drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous elements who opened a fake website to defraud innocent Nigerians.

He said the agency was not recruiting at the moment, describing the website as fake and fraudulent.

“I want to use this medium to alert Nigerians that NAFDAC is not recruiting and Nigerians should beware of such fake NAFDAC website.

“We have dedicated website which everybody is familiar with, so if we are recruiting, we will advertise, this individual websites opened by these scammers are not our websites.

“So Nigerians particularly the applicants should beware, any information coming from such websites should be disregarded.”

Jimoh said NAFDAC had engaged security operatives like the Police, Department of State Services among others to trail, investigate, arrest and prosecute the culprits accordingly.

He said in 2009 and 2012 when the agency recruited massively, there was a wide publicity for applicants to apply and due process was followed.

The spokesman said that two years back, fictitious groups claimed that NAFDAC mandated them as recruitment agents and were busy extorting money from innocent citizens of the country.

He advised Nigerians to feel free to go to any NAFDAC office to seek clarification or by using the agency’s website, www.nafdac.gov.ng .

