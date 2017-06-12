NAFDAC sets to end production of substandard package water – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NAFDAC sets to end production of substandard package water
Vanguard
The National Agency of Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it is intensifying efforts to end production of substandard packaged water flooding markets. Mr Natim Mullah-Dadi, the Kaduna State Coordinator of NAFDAC, made the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
