NAFDAC slashes registration fee for small businesses

National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has waived 50 per cent on registration fee for locally manufactured products to promote Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). Its spokesman, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, who made the disclosure, said that the measure would go a long way in promoting economic development. He said […]

NAFDAC slashes registration fee for small businesses

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

