NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Fake Recruitment Websites

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised unsuspecting Nigerians against patronizing fake websites that are currently being operated by some fraudsters posing as recruitment agents.

In a press release made available to LEADERSHIP, The Agency’s Director of Special Duties, Dr Abubakar Jimoh pointed out that NAFDAC has dedicated websites and well-known procedure whenever it wants to recruit.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous elements who have gone ahead to open a fake and fraudulent website dedicated towards promoting misleading information that NAFDAC is recruiting.

“I want to alert Nigerians that NAFDAC is not recruiting and Nigerians should be aware of such fake NAFDAC website.

He further urged Nigerians to go to the NAFDAC office nearest to them for clarification on any information they are not sure of.

He also noted that the Agency could be reached on its website- www.nafdac.gov.ng and on the following hotlines.-08133630600, 08187241488, 09094262772, 09094262773 for more clarification.

Jimoh said it is sad that, “the mainstream media have decided to take their news from those fictitious websites and promoting it.

