Naira appreciates by N2 in the parallel exchange market

In response to increased dollar supply, the Naira has appreciated from N366 to N364 per dollar in the parallel exchange market. The Naira which had risen by N3 on Monday to exchange at N366 per dollar in the parallel market dropped to N364 per dollar at the close of business on Tuesday. Market operators attributed […]

Naira appreciates by N2 in the parallel exchange market

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

