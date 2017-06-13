Naira falls at parallel market as CBN injects $153.5m – NAIJ.COM
Naira falls at parallel market as CBN injects $153.5m
The steady appreciation of the Naira at the parallel market on Tuesday, June 13, was halted despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injecting $153.5 million into the interbank foreign exchange market. According to NAIJ.com findings, the local …
Business Naira Falls 0.82% Against Dollar At Parallel Market
CBN Boosts FOREX Market With $413.5m
