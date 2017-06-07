Naira gains seven points against Dollar after CBN intervention

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N363 per dollar in the parallel market. Naira dropped to N363 per dollar from N370 per dollar on Monday in an impressive 7-point gain. Analysts attribute the development to a combination of weak demand and increased dollar supply. Another factor was Monday’s injection of another $190 million into the […]

Naira gains seven points against Dollar after CBN intervention

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

