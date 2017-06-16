Naira hold tightly to dollar at parallel market

Naira on Thursday retained its strength against the dollar, closing at N364 per dollar. The local currently has been having a good show in the market since last week. Naira also maintained the N465 to one Pound and N407 against the Euro rates, as it was on Wednesday, June 14. The naira had closed at […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

