Naira maintains strength against Dollar at parallel market, set to appreciate further next week – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Naira maintains strength against Dollar at parallel market, set to appreciate further next week
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Naira on Friday, June 16 crashed against the Euro at the parallel market, while retaining its strength against the American Dollar. According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency closed the day at N N367/$1, a rate it has maintained …
Naira to firm on stock purchases
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!