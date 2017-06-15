Naira: Nigeria’s external reserves at 3-month low, now $30.22 billion – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Naira: Nigeria's external reserves at 3-month low, now $30.22 billion
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria's external reserved has dropped to $30.22 billion, despite consistent interventions to bolster the Naira at the foreign market. The figure, which is the lowest level in three months, was contained in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website on …
Nigeria's external reserves drops to $30.22 billion as Naira exchange rates converge at N367/$
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!