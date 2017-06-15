Pages Navigation Menu

Naira: Nigeria’s external reserves at 3-month low, now $30.22 billion

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business

Nigeria’s external reserved has dropped to $30.22 billion, despite consistent interventions to bolster the Naira at the foreign market. The figure, which is the lowest level in three months, was contained in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website on Wednesday. CBN disclosed that external reserve dropped to $30.222 billion on Tuesday June 13th, representing a […]

