Naira puts up strong showing against dollar

The ​N​aira, Wednesday, remained stable ​at N375 per dollar in the parallel market. ​The local currency has maintained the figure in the last one week. Th​is strong showing is bolstered by the ​latest ​sale of dollars to bureaux de change (BDCs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)​.​ CBN​ had on Tuesday intervened in the inter-bank […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

