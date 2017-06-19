Naira remains firm against Dollar, Pounds – Daily Post Nigeria

Naira remains firm against Dollar, Pounds

The Nigerian Naira on Monday began the new week on an impressive note at the parallel market, maintaining its strengthened rate of N367 to one US Dollar. Naira had stayed firm at N367 against the Dollar since Wednesday, June 14. It also retained the …

