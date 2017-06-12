Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira soars in parallel market, gains further against dollar – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Naira soars in parallel market, gains further against dollar
Daily Post Nigeria
Naira continued its impressive form against the dollar at the weekend as it exchanged at N365 to the greenback. The local currency had closed at 367/dollar on Friday, after closing between 367/dollar and 368/dollar for most days of last week. Naira had …
Naira Records Further Gain Against Dollar, Trades At N365/$360Nobs.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.